The Ritz-Carlton Maui hosts 32nd annual Celebration of the Arts, March 29-30 







































The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has announced the 32nd annual Celebration of the Arts—an opportunity for residents and visitors to embrace Hawaiian culture and traditions—taking place over Easter weekend, from March 29-30, 2024.

The event will feature 125 of the state’s most renowned cultural practitioners, artisans, educators, speakers, fashion designers, photographers and entertainers to celebrate and preserve all things Hawaiian.

This year’s theme “E Kāmau ke Kuleana… The Privilege and Responsibility Perseveres” focuses on the importance of passing on ‘ike (knowledge) to the next generations. Daytime admission to the 32nd annual Celebration of the Arts is complimentary and open to the public.

“We are delighted to welcome back Hawaiian cultural experts and artisans to share their craft with residents and visitors,” said Clifford Naeʻole, Hawaiian cultural advisor at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, who has served as the event chair for 32 years. “By sharing our culture and knowledge, a sincere appreciation comes for all things past and prepares us for things to come.”

“It is with great pride that we host the Celebration of the Arts and showcase an ongoing commitment to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture,” said Melissa Lee, hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “We welcome all that come through the doors to immerse themselves in spirituality, a sense of place, and an appreciation of all the things that make Hawaiʻi unique, from the mountains to the ocean, from friends to family, from artisans to the community.”

Daytime event highlights will include an E Ala E Sunrise Ceremony, thought-provoking panel discussions and films, lively hula performances, a local marketplace with more than 50 artisans and crafters, a Hawaiian medicinal plant tour, a Polynesian wayfinding session, a kapa making demonstration and much more. For those looking for more hands-on activities, the resort is offering a tree planting excursion to Puʻu Kukui Watershed, Hawaiʻi’s largest private nature preserve.

In the evenings, the Celebration Music Showcase will feature an unforgettable night of Hawaiian music and hula with singer-songwriter Weldon Kekauoha. The Celebration of the Arts Lūʻau returns with an incredible feast of island cuisine, accompanied by dazzling vignettes depicting moments in Hawaiian history by the cast of Tales of the Kapa Moe, the resort’s new lūʻau.

For Hawaiʻi residents looking to create memorable moments, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for Celebration of the Arts. Kamaʻāina rates are available by calling 808-669-6200. Rooms are based upon availability and a valid Hawaiʻi ID is required at check in.

To learn more about Celebration of the Arts, purchase tickets for the Celebration Music Showcase or Celebration of the Arts Lūʻau, and for the full event schedule, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org.