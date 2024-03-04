Gov. Green honored with Resilience in Tourism Award by Forbes Travel Guide

Gov. Josh Green at FTG “The Summit.” PC: Cashman Photo Enterprises

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, M.D. received the Resilience in Tourism Award at Forbes Travel Guide’s “The Summit” event, held in Las Vegas, Feb. 28-29. The award commends a leader demonstrating a dedication and focus on building resilience in a meaningful and impactful way.

“Forbes Travel Guide is honored to recognize the efforts of Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “He demonstrated resilience after the tragic wildfires in Maui last summer and worked tirelessly to help residents adapt to the challenges.”

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez was the first recipient of the award in 2023.

Held last week at Resorts World Las Vegas, the star-studded event celebrated the world’s top hotels, restaurants, spas and cruises with leaders and innovators in global travel.

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), an independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, hosted The Summit on the heels of its 2024 Star Awards. This exclusive event is the premier gathering of hospitality’s most respected thought leaders and innovators in global travel.

The Summit presented insights from industry leaders and emerging trends, from cultivating the next generation of women in hotel leadership and navigating gender diversity in modern hospitality to creating plant-based dishes that promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle and the role of AI in travel and hospitality innovation.

In addition to celebrating the 2024 Star Award winners, Forbes Travel Guide recognized numerous individuals for their efforts throughout The Summit.

Attendees also got a first look at the new Emporium of the Future, an exclusive, interactive showcase of forward-thinking brands’ latest travel solutions (services, technology and innovations). Keynote speakers included Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian; Skift CEO & Founder Rafat Ali; Kyricos & Associates LLC President & Chief Love Officer Mia Kyricos; and CBRE Vice Chairman & Hotels Institutional Group President Bob Webster.

Master of Ceremonies Tony Award recipient and Grammy-nominated Broadway and film star Anthony Veneziale led the programming, culminating with a Gala Dinner hosted by Jane Krakowski, award-winning triple threat actor commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning “30 Rock.”