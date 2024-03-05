Maui Oceanfront Marathon set for Jan. 19 on newly revised course

The Maui Oceanfront Marathon will be held Jan. 19 during the three-day Martin Luther King weekend. File photo courtesy Maui Oceanfront Marathon

The Maui Oceanfront Marathon will be held on Jan. 19, 2025, the Martin Luther King weekend, with a revised course that avoids Lahaina burn zones and ends outside of Launiupoko Beach Park, race organizers announced.

The new course will be the same as one provided for marathon runners on Jan. 14, starting in Wailea and running along Maui’s south and west oceanfronts.

The Maui Oceanfront Marathon is a community-based nonprofit that supports many school teams, clubs and other nonprofits. Besides the marathon distance, the race course has a point-to-point Half Marathon that starts in Maʻalaea and finishes at Launiupoko. It also has a point-to-point 6-miler from Ukumehame Beach, plus an Oceanfront 5K at Launiupoko.

The Maui Oceanfront Marathon is a different race than the older Maui Marathon, which has its race in April.

For more Maui Oceanfront Marathon information, visit www.MauiOceanfrontMarathon.com. There’s an early bird discount.