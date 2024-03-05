OCP urges Hawai‘i consumers to seek refunds for Outback Steakhouse gift cards

PC: Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

The Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) is urging Hawai‘i consumers who purchased and are holding unredeemed Outback Steakhouse gift cards, to seek refunds as soon as possible.

This comes as all Hawaiʻi locations of Outback Steakhouse restaurants have discontinued operations, making the gift cards unusable, locally.

According to OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty, there is presently no time limit for affected consumers to seek a refund, but those with these gift cards are encouraged to pursue their claims as soon as possible, as there may be little to no recourse for a consumer to seek a refund if the company goes bankrupt.

Bloomin’ Brands, parent company of Outback Steakhouse restaurants, closed 41 of its US and International restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Hawai‘i Kai and Kīhei Outback Steakhouse locations closed shortly afterward. The remaining Hawai‘i restaurants, located in Kapolei, Waipiʻo, and Kona, abruptly closed on Feb. 18, 2024.

To initiate the refund process for valid gift cards with verified balances, Hawai‘i consumers should contact Bloomin’ Brands via email at [email protected] and provide the front and back images of their gift cards, along with their full name and their complete mailing address. Consumers are also encouraged to include Pam Keay ([email protected]), an investigator with the Office of Consumer Protection, on refund requests sent by email to Bloomin’ Brands.

Any additional questions or concerns from consumers may be forwarded to Investigator Pam Keay for assistance. In the event consumers lack the capability to scan their cards, consumers are welcome to seek assistance in emailing the required information to the company. Investigator Pam Keay may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 808-586-5971.