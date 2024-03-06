Maui Preparatory Academy premiers ‘Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley’ this Friday

2024 Flat Stanley Principals. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Based on the best-selling book series by Jeff Brown, the “Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” brings the legend of two-dimensional hero Stanley Lambchop to the Bozich Center at Maui Prep in four shows March 8-10, 2024. Two main casts will dance and sing their way through the 60-minute show.

In a whirlwind musical travelog, Stanley — the ultimate exchange student — scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. Stanley was once an ordinary ten-year-old until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed came loose and fell right on top of him, rendering him flat. He’s stamped and posted from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond, all in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more.

Under the direction of Kristi Scott, with musical direction by Vania Jerome and choreography by Jackie Dowsett, Flat Stanley’s adventures are brought to the Maui Prep stage by a cast of more than 50 second to sixth graders, with the titular role shared by Asher Kirkham and Huck McCloud.

Tickets are $10 each, with preferred VIP seats for $15. Pre-show meals and concessions are available for purchase beginning one hour prior to showtime. Tickets may also be purchased at the venue one hour before showtime.

Visit https://www.mauiprep.org/arts to purchase tickets online.

Showtimes

Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.