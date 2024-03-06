Cloudy skies and rain begin to close in on North High and Vineyard streets in Wailuku town on Wednesday afternoon. PC: Brian Perry

Maui Flood Advisory Until 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2024

Update: (4:32 p.m., March 6, 2024)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until 7:30 p.m. for the island of Maui. At 4:31 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges showed heavy rain over windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Huelo, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Keʻanae, Puʻunēnē, Nāhiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Kīpahulu, Waiheʻe, Hāna, Kahakuloa, Honokōhau, Kapalua, Nāpili-Honokōwai and Kailua.

Rainy, windy weather in the forecast; breezy trade winds expected back this weekend

Previous Post: (4:30 p.m., March 6, 2024)

Maui County residents can expect wet trade winds with isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rain, especially in windward areas, through tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, breezy to locally windy trade winds are expected to persist over the next several days.

Forecasters report that an upper-level trough axis remains oriented northeast to southwest near Kauaʻi, with its associated broad mid-level trough over the main Hawaiian islands. They say there will be another chance for thunderstorms through tonight, which will linger for some areas around the Big Island tomorrow. This area of moisture is expected to move through tonight for another round of wetter weather.

Forecasters also reported receiving wind alarms for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island that continued a wind advisory into tonight for lower elevations in Maui County and the Big Island.

The areas most likely to experience advisory-level winds will be over passes, through gaps and downslope of mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Satellite and radar show scattered clouds with moderate to locally heavy showers embedded over and immediately upstream of the Hawaiian Island chain, forecasters said. Rainfall gauges are recording from a half inch to an inch and a half per hour. Hourly rainfall totals are between .01 to .50 of an inch as these showers quickly pass through the state.

Meanwhile, webcams on Mauna Kea on the Big Island show high clouds moving overhead. Temperatures remain below freezing and are only expected to get a few degrees above freezing today. An area of moisture east of the state will move in later, leaving the possibility for additional freezing rain, and even for some snow.

Forecasters said no significant amounts are expected, but enough to exercise caution. As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow afternoon.

Strengthening high pressure to the north will help boost trade winds today, forecasters predicted. A new high moving in from the west will replace the existing high tomorrow, and as a result, trades will continue, but should be back to moderate levels. Those trades will continue into next week.

Deeper troughing west of the islands will help build a ridge locally tomorrow which should help bring an end to the current wet trade wind pattern and the threat of thunderstorms. A more typical breezy to locally strong trade wind pattern is expected heading into the weekend.