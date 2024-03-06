Top 20 things to do on Maui, March 7-17: the Musical Kinky Boots, Gutsy Women Tribute, Maui Pops Roaring ‘20s, African American dance fusion, and a play about Hawaiian Prince Kūhiō

This week on Maui, a musical tribute to Gutsy Women honors Women’s History Month, An African American dance company shares its drumming roots, and Maui Arts & Cultural Center has its annual gala fundraiser.

Coming up fast are the Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots, Maui Pops Orchestra’s music of the Roaring ’20s, and a historic play reviving the memory of Hawaiʻi’s Prince Kūhiō.

And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events—concerts, shows, entertainment community activities and outdoor gift markets—for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Gutsy Women: “The Great Turnaround” (March 9, Kīhei)

An inspiring evening of storytelling and music, celebrating Women’s History Month, takes place at ProArtsMaui Playhouse Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The night is hosted by Amorah St. John, with the soulful music of pianist-singer Louise Lambert, dancer Joie Lee Ruggiero, and theatrical singer Amber Seelig. Seelig recently starred as Jerusha in our runaway hit musical Daddy Long Legs at ProArts and Janet in Maui OnStage’s production of The Rocky Horror Show. The run time is two hours with intermission. It’s mature subject matter that includes a discussion of sexual assault, suicidal ideations, and other challenging issues. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 2 – SOLE Defined Live dance (March 7, Kahului)

The African American dance company SOLE Defined performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The show is a fusion of music, movement and imagination to promote an understanding and appreciation for African-American culture. The arts organization, based in the Maryland/Washington, D.C. area, focuses on African-American percussive dance forms rooted in the African Diaspora. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 3 – 26th Annual Maui Calls Gala Fundraiser (March 9, Kahului)

Maui Calls 2019 Event at Maui Arts & Cultural center. PC: Tony Novak-Clifford

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature gala fundraiser event takes place Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. With a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade, the event allows attendees to mix, mingle, and taste delectable pūpū created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors.

The 26th Maui Calls features an array of wines from around the world, with a selection orchestrated by Ohana Beverage, RNDC, Chambers & Chambers Inc., Johnson Brothers, and Southern Wine & Spirits.

The evening includes live performances by lap steel guitarist Joel Katz, ‘ukulele master Arlie Asiu, The Hula Honeys, and The Mākaha Sons. Guests will be able to end their evening by dancing to music performed by Asian Blend. Silent and live auctions also offer the chance to bid on a multitude of items and experiences such as Hawaiʻi staycations, restaurant gift certificates, pieces of art, and autographed music instruments. Attendees must be 21 and older. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 4 – Singer-songwriter Kimié Miner joins Henry Kapono (Kahului, March 14)

Hawaiʻi musical composers Kimié Miner, Henry Kapono, and Arlie Asiu perform and talk story at an Artist 2 Artist performance Thursday.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kimié Miner joins Henry Kapono in an Artist 2 Artist performance at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Kapono, the program’s host, helped to forge island-style music in the 1970s. He has received 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Joining them will be Maui singer-songwriter Arlie Asiu.

Miner has written and produced four albums, including To the Sea, named Contemporary Album of the Year at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. She also has established the Haku Collective to support Hawai’i-based music artists to run a sustainable music career. Asiu has recorded and released four instrumental ‘ukulele albums, twice nominated for Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He blends cello, bass, saxophone and various percussion instruments. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 5 – Jordan T performs at da Playground Maui (March 9, Māʻalaea)

Reggae singer Jordan T who has more than 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify performs at da Playground Maui Saturday at 9 p.m. He’s been on tour globally, including Germany’s Summer Jam and the California Roots Festival. He’s shared the stage with Jimmy Cliff, Damien Marley, Fiji, and Katchafire. His song Sunset Tonight has 2.2 million views on YouTube and more tha 8 million on Spotify. His guest is Coloso and the Collection of Lone Soulja’s, a group based in Hawaiʻi led by front man Kevin Coloso. For more information, go to da Playground.

No. 6 – Record-Breaking comedian Sammy Obeid (March 7, Māʻalaea)

Record-breaking comedian Sammy Obeid performs at da Playground Maui Thursday at 8 p.m. Obeid, a Lebanese-Palestinian-Syrian-Italian-American born in Oakland, California, is on his “Ceasefire Tour” around the world, making a one night stop on Maui. He set a 1,001-day streak of consecutive comedy performances ending Sept. 21, 2013, breaking the former record of 731 days. His album “Get Funny or Die Trying” was named the Best Comedy Album of 2013 by iTunes, and LA Mag highly recommended his show. Maui comedian Chino Laforge will be joining him. Here’s his website. For more information, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 7 – Nara Boone joins Island Soul on Sunset Sundays (March 10, Wailea)

Nara Boone who was the voice of the long-running musical Ulalena in Lahaina has joined the popular dance band Island Soul at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs a mixture of soul, funk, and rock playing hits from the 80s till now. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans or call 808-500-5884.

No. 8 – Sheryl Renee performs in a jazz quartet (March 10, Lahaina)

Sheryl Renee

Jazz vocalist Sheryl Renee performs as part of a quartet at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Joining her are bassist Michael Feegrade, drummer Howie Rentzer, and keyboardist/trumpeter Paul January. Renee has performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch, has been involved in 40 theatrical productions, and performed the national anthem for President Barack Obama. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid ID. Proceeds go towards supporting Jazz Maui, a nonprofit that organizes music workshops in Maui schools with professional musicians. Advance tickets may be purchased at Jazz Maui.

No. 9 – Fast Freddy Blues Showcase (March 8, Kīhei)

Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase featuring R.E. Metoyer and Tim Hackbarth takes place at ProArts Playhouse Friday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Showcase includes Dave Fraser, Matt Hefner, Bruce Bodge and Wade Smith. For more information, go to ProArtsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 10 – Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm (March 10, Kula)

Don Lopez and Kaulana Kanekoa

‘Ukulele jamn band leader Kaulana Kanekoa performs with his bassist Don Lopez in a complimentary concert at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm & Distillery Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. The duo is part of the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning band Kanekoa that has toured the United States and been invited to perform at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, ‘ukulele master Chayce Tancayo performs.

A complimentary concert take place daily at sunset in an open air field with views of the Central Valley. On Tuesday, falsetto and ‘ukulele master Tarvin Makia, a 2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, entertains during a special fundraiser for the Kīhei Canoe Club. For more information, go to Ocean Organic Vodka.

No. 11 – Multi-talented Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian (March 10 & 17, Kīhei)

This and next Sunday, Eric Gilliom performs his acclaimed one-man show White Hawaiian, an autobiographical comedy romp of his Hawaiian entertainment family that takes the audiences back to the early 1900s until now. Broadway World selected it as the 2023 Hawaiʻi Award Winner as the Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance. The show includes a cast of characters, including his great grandfather who’s a barefisted professional boxer, and Gilliom himself working on Broadway in the musical Carrie. Gilliom is also the frontman for Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band. For more information on Gilliom, go to Eric Gilliom. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

No. 12 – Ken Anderson performs at Slack Key Show (March 13, Nāpili)

Singer-instrumentalist Ken Anderson, dance Wainani and guitarist Shem Kahawai perform at the Slack Key Show in Nāpili March 13.

Singer Ken Anderson performs at the Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Anderson who was raised on Kauaʻi is also a skilled slack key and lap steel guitarist and storyteller. The Slack Key Show is a part of Masters of Hawaiian Music founded by Grammy Award-winning artist George Kahumoku every Wednesday. Accompanying Anderson will be the Slack Key Show guitarist Shem Kahawai and hula dancer Wainani. For more information, go to Slack Key Show.

No. 13 – Musical Peter and the Starcatcher at ʻĪao Theatre (March 7-10, Wailuku)

Lily Werner plays Molly Aster, the apprentice Starcatcher, in the Tony-award winning musical Peter and the Starcatcher.

The Tony Award-winning musical Peter and the Starcatcher continues at the historic ʻĪao Theater Friday and runs through Sunday. It’s a family friendly musical based on Peter Pan and provides a back story of high seas adventure in the fictional world of Neverland of how the nameless orphan becomes Peter Pan and how the dreaded pirate becomes Captain Hook. The songs were nominated for a Tony. Maui Onstage is presenting the production with two casts teams— a Wasp Cast and a Neverland Cast. The stage director is Kristi Scott, and musical director, Sara Jelley. The presentation takes about two and a half hours with a 15 minute intermission. For more information, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 14 – Brave Acts: Original Stories by Maui’s bravest Senior Citizens (March 11, Wailuku)

Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents “Brave Acts: Original Stories by Maui’s bravest Senior Citizens” at the Iao Theater Monday at 6:30 p.m. The house opens at 6 p.m. The One Night Only show is an evening of original scenes developed out of classes taught by theatrical director Sally Sefton. The length is 90 minutes with a 10 minute intermission. The show is free but requires attendees to reserve seats here. The Wailuku Parking Garage is open with entrance on Church Street. For more information go to Park Maui.



No. 15 – Jimmy Buffett beach band at da Playground Maui (March 10, Māʻalaea)

The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Band presents “Buffet Beach” at da Playground Maui Sunday at 8 p.m. The band provides the laid-back Jimmy Buffett vibes and island tunes to create the spirit of Margaritaville.

For more information, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 16 – Art Night at The Shops features the artists themselves (March 9, Wailea)

Artist Linda Whittemore is one of many artists at galleries to meet visitors at Art Night at The Shops in Wailea Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist Linda Whittemore is among the artists appearing at galleries at Art Night at The Shops Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Whittemore, who studied art in California, has developed the artwork style “viscosity monotype” to create an original piece of art. Her works are available for viewing at Maui Hands – Wailea art gallery at suite A-17 at The Shops at Wailea. Other artists appearing at The Shops include artists Jeffrey Robert and James Freeborn Welch at Enchantress & Freeborn Gallery, Suite A43; and artists Michael Clements at Martin & MacArthur Gallery, B39.

No. 17 – Maui Swap Meet (March 10 & 17, Kahului)

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Coming Soon:

No. 18 – Historic play portrays Prince Kūhiō (March 15, Kahului)

Hawaiʻi playwright Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl presents her play The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Piʻikoi Friday at 7:30 p.m. Kūhiō was a Hawaiʻi delegate to the US Congress who was instrumental in the establishment of Hawaiian homestead lands program in the 1920s, setting aside lands for native Hawaiian homesteaders for a nominal fee. The play was produced by the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition and had its first showing at ʻIolani Palace in the fall of 2022. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 19 – Maui Pops Orchestra presents the Roaring ’20s (March 17, Kahului)

Roaring ‘20s singers Ginger Pauley and Matt Tolentino join the Maui Pops Orchestra for music of the 1920s at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 17 at 3 p.m. Pauley is the singer of her band Ginger & The Hoosier Daddy’s and has worked as a performer for Disney and Universal Studios. Tolentino, a multi-instrumentalist, has performed as a part of two 14 piece ensembles — The Singapore Slingers Orchestra and The New Liberty Dance Orchestra. He also has performed with the Transatlantic Ragtime Romp aboard the ship Queen Mary 2. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 20 – Musical Kinky Boots opens at ProArts Maui (March 15, Kīhei)

The Maui production of the Tony-award winning musical Kinky Boots opens March 15 and runs through March 17. The music and lyrics, written by Cyndi Lauper, received a Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Original Score, and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The musical is about Charlie Price who inherits a shoe factory on the edge of financial failure. Price forms partnership with drag queen Lola who helps him develop a line of stiletto heel boots. The Maui production features the return of long-time performer Charles Cook as Lola and is directed by Aly Cardinali, Best Director, 2024 Broadway World Regional Award, Hawaiʻi. The run time is two hours with a 15-minute intermission. For more information, go to ProArts Maui or call 808-463-6550.

Editor’s Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui now events Calendar, click here.