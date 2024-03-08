Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa hosts ‘Kōkua for Maui’ on April 5

Kōkua for Maui kicked off in late 2023. Pictured here is an O‘ahu event that drew more than 1,000 attendees in support of Maui.

Lahaina small businesses and artisans that survived the August wildfires will benefit from “Kōkua for Maui,” an event hosted next month by Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Maui residents and visitors will be able to shop and show their support for local businesses impacted by the wildfires from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa’s Maui Ballroom.

A Kōkua For Maui event will be held April 5 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali to help Lahaina businesses and artisans impacted by the August wildfires.

“The ‘ohana at Sheraton Maui is committed to incorporating programming that gives travelers the opportunity to give back to our community, who is still grieving and has lost so much,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “We are honored to host the Kōkua for Maui event at our resort, where we can provide a venue for Lahaina businesses to continue to connect with locals and visitors to Maui, and support the Maui economy.”

Lahaina small businesses that will be featured at the event include Maui Pineapple Store, Lahaina Music, Maui Toy Works, Kama Lei Design, Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii, Starfishaloha, Story of Hawaii Museum Exhibit and Gallery, Moonbow Tropics, Hale Zen, Lahaina Honey, Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, Olivia by the Sea, Gallery Kaipua, Maui Community Sailing Foundation, Let’s Go, Kiddo!, Manakai Swimwear, MauiGrown 808, Makana Hawaii, West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply, Khloella’s Garden, and Kohola Brewery.

Musical guests, sponsored by Kanuihele, include Kaleo Phillips, Logan Kalawai‘a, Gabe Goebbert, and Lahaina resident and police officer Marvin Tevaga. He lost his home in the fires and continues to inspire his community with his music. He recently released a new song, “Take Me Home (Lahaina),” written with his neighbor, Damon Williams.

Marvin Tevaga. Credit: Meew Meew Studios / courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation

“We wanted to write a song that spoke to the people of Lahaina – those that live here, who are from Lahaina and moved away, and people who love Lahaina altogether. Take Me Home (Lahaina) inspires people to remember what Lahaina was to them, to support one another. There is still hope and kōkua for us,” Tevaga said.

Valet parking costs $5, payable at the hotel’s front desk.

The Sheraton is partnering with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and LahainaTown Action Committee.

For more information, visit the Maui Nui First website.