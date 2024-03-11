Haleakalā National Park service trip starting March 31

PC: National Park Service

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park will host a two night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, Sunday through Tuesday, March 31 to April 2, 2024.

The trip is geared toward experienced hikers and backpackers who have a desire to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems.

Participants will stay in the Kapalaoa Cabin and work to remove invasive species and protect nēnē habitat.

For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader trip at [email protected].