Pacific Whale Foundation hosts National Dolphin Day activities

Dolphins, Maui Hawaii. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) and PacWhale Eco-Adventures are highlighting two of their programs to celebrate National Dolphin Day on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin

The Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin program gives participants the chance to symbolically adopt a bottlenose dolphin. Once complete, participants can learn more about the marine mammals while supporting PWF programs that work to protect the ocean and its inhabitants. In addition to a certificate of adoption and an official brochure with detailed information about the species, adopters also receive regular email updates on animal re-sightings and news from the organization’s Research, Education and Conservation programs.

Prices for an Annual Adoption Package start at $80. There is also an option to name a dolphin starting at $1,000. With that donation, recipients will receive a personalized story of the animal, map of available sightings, an adoption certificate, cinch bag and recognition on the PWF website below the photo.

Lānaʻi Snorkel and Dolphin Watch

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Another way to celebrate National Dolphin Day is through PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ Lānaʻi Snorkel and Dolphin Watch. This excursion, set on the coastline of Lanaʻi island, includes a day-cruise with certified marine naturalists, as participants are guided to bays and open ocean areas where wild dolphins, including acrobatic spinner dolphins, friendly bottlenose dolphins and curious spotted dolphins, can be found.

Prices for the Lānaʻi Snorkel and Dolphin Watch vary by date and are free for children aged 0-4. The boat departs each day from Māʻalaea Harbor, with the whole trip lasting approximately five hours. Availability is limited.

The activity includes the following:

Certified marine naturalists on board

Premium snorkel gear, including optical masks for eyeglass wearers

Flotation devices, snorkel instruction, fish i.d. class

Use of ocean mat for added fun, relaxation, and water safety or comfort while in the water

Onboard Jr. Naturalist Program for kids

Continental breakfast: banana bread, assorted pastries, fresh island fruit, juice, Maui coffee

Lunch grilled onboard: chicken breasts, garden burgers, hot dogs, mac salad, zesty bean salad and chocolate chip cookies

Refreshments: unlimited soda, juice, and filtered water, plus one complimentary alcoholic beverage. Enjoy vodka, gin, rum and beer crafted on island from Ocean Vodka and Maui Brewing Company