Maui Weather Forecast for March 12, 2024

West Side

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83. South winds up to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 63. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 60 to 66 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 54 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 37 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55 at the visitor center to around 51 at the summit. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 60 to 66 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 63. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 69 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. East winds up to 20 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 67. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A stubborn upper level low will gradually weaken and shift east today, allowing for a slow decrease in cloud cover, while winds also weaken across the state. Showers will favor windward areas this morning, then interior and leeward areas this afternoon. Another disturbance aloft could bring some showers into leeward areas late tonight and Wednesday, with light winds also bringing a few afternoon showers to leeward areas Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will usher in some cooler air and bring an increase in showers to north and northeast facing slopes and coasts Wednesday night through Friday as it moves through. Light to moderate trades appear in store for the weekend, with rain chances remaining highest over windward sections of the eastern islands.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1028 mb high is centered around 1100 miles northeast of Honolulu, while a cold front is located around 900 miles west-northwest of Kauai. Moderate trade winds prevail across the island chain early this morning, strongest over the eastern end of the state. Infrared satellite imagery shows mostly cloudy conditions across much of the state, with pockets of lesser cloud coverage over the smaller islands. Radar imagery shows scattered showers moving into windward slopes and coasts, with mainly dry conditions in leeward locales. Main short term focus revolves around trade wind trends and rain chances during the next couple days.

The high northeast of the state will lift northeastward and further away from the islands during the next couple days, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. In response, the trades will ease across the state today, with the winds likely being light enough over the western islands and the more sheltered sections of the eastern islands to allow for sea breeze development this afternoon. Winds will ease further tonight with land breezes common statewide by daybreak Wednesday, followed by sea breeze development during the day. A cold front will then gradually push southeast down the island chain Wednesday night through Friday, ushering in moderate northerly winds which will slowly shift northeasterly by daybreak Friday. The front will stall out and dissipate in the vicinity of the Big Island on late Friday through Saturday, while a weak high slides by to the north of the state. Moderate northeast trades will hold on Friday, before easing into the light to moderate range over the weekend. High pressure north of the state could bring a slight increase in the trade wind speeds early next week.

As for the remaining weather details, showers will favor windward slopes and coasts this morning, with sea breezes allowing some interior and leeward shower development this afternoon. Showers should diminish fairly quickly this evening, with a few showers still moving into windward and southeast facing slopes of Maui and the Big Island. A shortwave trough approaching from the west may draw some deeper moisture northward later tonight and early Wednesday, increasing shower chances over leeward sections of the smaller islands as southwesterly boundary layer flow gets a boost from an approaching cold front. The shortwave trough is expected to exit east of the state Wednesday afternoon, with sea breezes bringing a few interior and leeward showers once again.

A cold front moving southeastward through the state will then usher in some cooler air and bring increasing showers to north and northeast facing slopes and coasts as it moves through Wednesday night through Friday. Model solutions are showing some differences in the progressiveness of the front Friday through the weekend, lowering forecast confidence. Overall, it appears that rain chances will remain highest over the eastern end of the state Friday through the weekend as the front stalls out and dissipates in this area, while the western islands may see very little rain as the drier post-frontal airmass settles in.

Aviation

Light to moderate easterly trades will gradually weaken today as high pressure north of the state moves east. Thus, afternoon sea breezes will likely develop along coastal regions.

Trade flow in the lower levels will keep shower activity mainly limited to windward areas this morning then transition to focus on interior regions by afternoon. Expect patches of mid level clouds today as an upper trough remains south of Hawaii.

Brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility will be possible in any of the heavier showers.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect below 8000 feet over and south through west of mountains for tempo moderate turbulence. These conditions will likely improve later this morning. AIRMET Tango also remains in effect for tempo moderate turbulence aloft between 120-FL280 for tempo moderate turbulence. See SIGMET PAPA series over the islands for areas of severe turbulence between Fl280-Fl350.

Marine

The high pressure system northeast of the islands will continue to move farther east today as a weakening cold front approaches the Hawaii region from the northwest. Wind speeds will blow from the east-southeast direction today and diminish over the next few days. Light to gentle westerly winds will filter into the region from tonight through Wednesday ahead of the approaching front. Land and sea breeze wind coverage will spread into near shore coastal waters from this afternoon through Wednesday. Moderate to locally fresh northerly winds will fill in as the front advances down the island chain Wednesday night through Thursday night, then winds will blow out of the northeast on Friday as the ridge builds in behind the front. Gentle to moderate east to northeast trade winds are forecast through the weekend.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will peak today just below High Surf Advisory levels as a long period northwest swell fills in. This swell will keep moderate surf heights along north and west facing shores today and tonight, then trend downward by Wednesday.

A more significant northwest to north-northwest swell is expected to move into the islands late Wednesday night through the second half of the week. Guidance shows a good sized area of gale- to storm-force winds focused towards Hawaii within the 310-340 degree directional bands lasting through Wednesday as the system moves eastward. Surf heights will likely exceed warning levels during the peak of this event from late Thursday through Friday, with swell heights decreasing through the upcoming weekend. Another overlapping moderate long period northwest swell will build in this weekend, possibly peaking at low end HSA thresholds by Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will begin to ease through Wednesday as the trade winds diminish. Surf along south facing shores should gradually decline and return to background levels by Wednesday as the current small south swell dissipates.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

