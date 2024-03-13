American Savings Bank contributes $135K, and service volunteer hours for wildfire survivors

American Savings Bank teammates wear pink Maui Strong T-shirts at the bank’s Oʻahu campus in support of Maui’s residents, businesses and community shortly after the devastating wildfires. PC: American Savings Bank

American Savings Bank and its teammates have contributed more than $135,000 and 600 Seeds of Service volunteer hours to aid those impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.

In addition to collecting donations at its branches for the “Aloha for Maui” initiative, the bank collaborated with the Guy Fieri Foundation, Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association and Fiserv to distribute nearly $900,000 in prepaid debit cards to support Lahaina restaurant workers affected by the wildfires.

Despite another challenging year for the banking industry, American Savings Bank exceeded its 2023 annual charitable giving goals, driven partly by added support for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

With charitable contributions surpassing $1.84 million, a 23% increase from the previous year, 2023 marks the highest annual donation in the company’s history. The bank supported 280 organizations across Hawaiʻi and contributed more than 15,000 volunteer hours, an increase of nearly 2,000 hours compared to the prior year.

“Our community contributions were made possible thanks to the dedication of our 1,000 teammates who consistently go above and beyond to create meaningful change and support Hawaiʻi’s residents, businesses and communities,” said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer at American Savings Bank. “As a community bank, we’re committed to building a better Hawaii for future generations through our resources, time and financial commitment. As we look forward to our centennial in 2025, we continue to identify new opportunities to maximize our community contributions and multiply our impact.”

Team members of American Savings Bank’s Kahului Branch wear their Luna Strong shirts

The bank’s charitable giving program is focused on improving education and financial wellness, increasing access to and the supply of affordable housing, and supporting the revitalization of Aʻala Park and the surrounding Chinatown and Kalihi communities.

2023 Breakdown of American Savings Bank donations:

Volunteer Hours In 2023, ASB teammates contributed 15,068 volunteer hours to the community through its Seeds of Service program, which benefited 195 organizations. Since 2005, teammates have impacted the community by contributing more than 127,000 volunteer hours.



Annual Kahiau Workplace Giving Campaign 93% of teammates participated and donated a total of $218,268. Combined with ASB’s $150,000 company match, the campaign resulted in $368,268 donated to nine nonprofits, including Child & Family Service, Kapiʻolani Health Foundation, Kupu Hawaiʻi, Partners in Development Foundation and Hawaiʻi’s United Way chapters (Aloha United Way, Friendly Isle United Fund, Hawaiʻi Island United Way, Kauaʻi United Way and Maui United Way).



ASB Provided $275,000 of In-Kind Donations ASB offered free event space and support to its nonprofit partners, which saved organizations thousands of dollars on costly rental fees.

