Chelsea Handler returns to Maui with her ‘LBB Tour,’ July 19, 2024

Chelsea Handler. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Comedian and TV host, Chelsea Handler returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, July 19, 2024 as part of her LBB Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. in the Castle Theater.

In addition to her work as a comedian, Handler is also a six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor is a celebrated voice in entertainment and pop culture.

After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me.” In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” and embarked on the “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” bringing her stand-up set to more than 90 cities with 115 shows across North America, winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards.

Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special “Evolution,” which earned Chelsea a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her 2022 comedy special “Revolution.”

The upcoming show will contain mature subject matter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members first Thursday, March 14 and to the general public Friday, March 15. Tickets are $55, $75 and $95, plus applicable fees.

Advance ticket sales are online only. The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. For ticket inquiries only, contact the Box Office by email. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays night-of-show.

To join or renew a MACC membership, visit mauiarts.org.