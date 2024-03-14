Large NW swell brings warning level surf up to 35 feet

Maui Now graphic.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui.

The warning level surf is the result of a large northwest swell that will rapidly build from northwest to southeast down the island chain today.

Surf will build to 25-35 feet along north facing shores, and 18-24 feet along west facing shores from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

The NWS forecast calls for strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous. The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.