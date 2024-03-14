Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-30 20-30 20-30 West Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 06:17 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 12:17 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:52 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:24 AM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period, large northwest swell will continue moving through the islands tonight through Friday night. This swell is producing High Surf Warning level surf across north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this afternoon, and warning-level surf is expected through Friday. Additionally, surf is expected to reach advisory levels along the west facing shores of the Big Island tonight through Friday as well. This large swell will decline Friday night and Saturday. A reinforcing northwest swell should arrive Saturday night, keeping some moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores through early next week. Another long period northwest swell reinforcement may push surf up to advisory levels Wednesday of next week.

South shore surf will remain tiny through Saturday. A south swell arriving Sunday should produce a slight increase in the surf that is expected to persist through Monday. East shore surf will also remain small through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.