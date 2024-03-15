Memorial consultant to speak at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, March 19

Lahaina memorial. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Memorial consultant, Greg Miller will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Miller will share the overview of the process and steps involved in the San Diego Surfer’s Memorial. He currently serves as the advisor of the Lahaina Town Fire Memorial.

Miller was a San Diego County District Attorney Investigator and traveled back and forth from San Diego to Maui for over 40 years. He has resided on Maui for the past eight years and serves as a consultant for the Lahaina Fires Memorial that now stands above the Lahaina Bypass near the Lahainaluna Road overpass.

The meeting will be held at the Aston Paki Maui Resort, Aliʻi meeting room. The gathering starts with a social at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting at 5:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To make reservations to attend the meeting, email Joanne Laird at: [email protected].

Greg Miller. PC: courtesy.