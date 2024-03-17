Maui Hotel & Lodging Association donates sunscreen for upcoming community events

Christine Christensen of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association stands with Stephanie Kaplan of Hui No Ke Ola Pono. The association donated sunscreen containers for two upcoming community events at the hui’s request. Photo Courtesy of MHLA

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has donated 288 sunscreen containers to Hui No Ke Ola Pono for two upcoming public community events in Kīhei.

On Saturday, the Kaiwahine Village Spring Festival will host an Easter egg hunt, activities, crafts and more at 555 Kaiwahine St. Then, on Tuesday, the Ikaika ʻOhana Community Resource Fair will conduct health-related training, hand-washing experiment, proper nose swab demo, COVID-19 test kits, cellphones, IKEA gift sets and Maui Food Bank distributions at 112 Hakeleʻa Way.

The sunscreen donations, worth more than $6,000 in retail value, were the association’s response to a request from Hui No Ke Ola Pono. The sunscreen will be available to all participants in the free events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Keaka Aumua, the Community Program coordinator, at [email protected] or 808-829-1426, ext 138.

“Maui has been through a lot these past few months and deserves support,” said Stephanie Kaplan, Kaiāulu Wellness case manager of Hui No Ke Ola Pono. “MHLA has shown the visitor industry’s generosity and willingness to help when needed.”

In addition to the Hui No Ke Ola Pono donation, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is hosting the upcoming Nā Kūpuna Appreciation Day on April 12. The event will provide resort-created meals and gifts to Maui’s seniors in need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on how to help or donate to community causes such as these, visit the association’s website here.