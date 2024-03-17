Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-14 10-14 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:25 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:38 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Several overlapping northwest swells are due this week. The latest moderate northwest swell will lead to a peak in surf near High Surf Advisory levels along most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui overnight. This swell will decline late Monday and Tuesday, followed by a larger northwest swell building Tuesday night. This swell will lead to surf well in excess of advisory levels for most north and west facing shores Wednesday into early Thursday. After a decline in swell later Thursday and Friday, a moderate northwest swell will follow next weekend.

An inconsistent pulse of early season, south-southwest swell has been building today. Expect the swell to peak slightly above March average tonight and Monday, then gradually decline through Wednesday. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through Thursday and will likely pick up Friday and next weekend as trade winds increase.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.