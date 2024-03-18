Akakū Upstairs welcomes Lahaina-based nonprofit Regenerative Education Centers on Thursday

Akakū Upstairs returns on Thursday March 21. PC: Akakū

Akakū Upstairs returns with Eddy Garcia and guests from his nonprofit organization, Regenerative Education Centers (REC), for a screening and discussion on Thursday, March 21.

The mission of REC, as stated on its website, is to “envision successful stewardship of the environment by implementing regenerative farming practices that cultivate change and ignite transformation in our local community and around the world.”

Based in Lahaina, REC has committed to meeting the changing needs of its community by providing food security through regenerative farming education and addressing housing needs via off-grid homestead solutions, such as RVs. Since the devastating wildfires, REC created The Lahaina Fire Recovery Program – a comprehensive initiative dedicated to recovery efforts for the Lahaina wildfire and affected individuals.

Eddy Garcia has over 30 years of experience living off-grid. His deep connection to nature has taught him fundamental truths that are woven into living Earth systems, observation, consistency and stewardship.

Register for free here – seating is limited. The event will be held at Akakū’s Upstairs Media Lab (333 Dairy Rd.), Suite 205. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. The program runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.