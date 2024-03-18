Hawaiʻi Attorney General to release ‘Phase One’ report on Maui wildfire investigation, April 17

Debris from the Aug. 8 wildfire incident. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez confirms the Phase One report on the independent investigation into the Maui wildfires will be released on April 17, 2024.

The Phase One report analyzes how the fire incident unfolded, based on science, during the first 24 to 72 hours of the fire and its aftermath, and includes a comprehensive timeline of events. The Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, is recognized as the premier fire safety science organization in the world and was selected to provide its scientific analysis of the fire event and recommendations for the future.

The FSRI research team encountered unexpected delays when gathering the critical facts for review, which had a direct impact on the rescheduled Phase One report release date.

In November 2023, the Department of the Attorney General served three subpoenas upon the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui Department of Public Works and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply seeking documents relevant to the investigation.

The County of Maui stated that subpoenas would be required for all further information, including documents and interviews with county personnel. As a result, the Department has needed to serve upon County of Maui agencies and officials, eight additional subpoenas for documents and 53 additional subpoenas for interviews, to date.

“Our team appreciates the willingness of community members, firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers to share information and their experiences as the wildfires started and began to spread,” said Steve Kerber, PhD, PE, vice president and executive director of FSRI. “Being able to review all of the data, which is extensive, has a tremendous impact on the comprehensive analysis of the fire incident and our recommendations to make Hawaiʻi a safer place to live, work and play.”

The Phase One report will contain a detailed timeline of what occurred while the analysis will be included in Phase Two.

“We understand the people of Hawaiʻi need to know what happened. We all want fast answers, but it is critical that this investigation be thorough and accurate. An analysis of this magnitude cannot be rushed, and we must allow for the time needed to make sure this investigation, based on science, is done correctly. I am confident that the Phase One report will provide some answers to the questions surrounding the tragic wildfire incident,” said Attorney General Lopez. “The scope of this investigation is unprecedented and will help us work together to create a safer Hawaiʻi.”

FSRI has been working with the impacted communities since August 2023. The purpose of its independent analysis is to find facts and develop new policies and procedures to save lives and property in the future so Hawaiʻi will be a safer place to live for generations to come.