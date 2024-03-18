Now accepting entries for Maui Matsuri Art Contest, cash prizes available



















The 22nd annual Maui Matsuri is now accepting entries for its Art Contest from eligible students who can win up to $100 in cash prizes. The Maui Matsuri Art Contest is sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui.

The contest is open to Maui County students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. The deadline to enter and submit artwork is April 20. All entries must depict this years’ Maui Matsuri 2024 Festival theme of Okagesama de “Because of you, I am”.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners in each of the following four age divisions:

Kindergarten – 2nd grade

3rd – 5th grade

6th – 8th grade

9th – 12th grade

“Each year we’ve been blown away by the amount of entries and the quality of work submitted to Maui Matsuri’s art contest,” said Kit Furukawa, president of Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. “This platform allows us to gain a deeper, more meaningful insight with our youth’s understanding of Japanese culture, and our tradition to honor those who have come before us.”

Each participant can submit one hand-drawn, non-digital artwork on 8.5×11-inch paper, without any frames or mounting pieces. Each entry must have an official entry form, along with a signed disclaimer taped to the back of the artwork submitted. No names may be visible on the front of the artwork.

Entries may be dropped off at Housemart Ben Franklin Crafts store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center by April 20. Mailed submissions should be addressed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului, HI, 96733, and postmarked by April 20, 2024.

Winners will be recognized at the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The winning artworks will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Entries shall be mailed back after the event if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided. The artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

For more information on the Art Contest, including contest rules, acceptable mediums, and entry forms, visit the Maui Matsuri festival website at mauimatsuri.com or email [email protected].