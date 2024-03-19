Maui’s Kamalei Kawaʻa teams up with Oʻahu’s Gabriel Goes to honor their roots in duet on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

File: THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions, Part 3” Episode 2503 — Pictured: Kamalei Kawa’a — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Maui’s own Kamalei Kawaʻa wowed judges again last night on NBC’s “The Voice” during an iconic duet with Oʻahu “sweetheart” Gabriel Goes, taking Kawaʻa to the next round of the national singing competition.

The first night of Battle Rounds premiered on national television last night. For Team Chance, the two Hawaiʻi boys in the competition were put head-to-head in an elimination situation.

Chance the Rapper (Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) selected Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s “Over the Rainbow” for the duet, which was met with high praise from Maui musician Kawaʻa.

“He’s the soundtrack of Hawaiʻi,” said Kawaʻa about Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. “Doing this song is taking me home.”

Despite being in competition against each other, Goes said in rehearsals that the performance would be more of a “jam” than a battle, a sentiment reciprocated by Kawaʻa, the 26-year-old resident of Paukūkalo, Maui. “Even though we’re battling each-other, it’s more love than anything else,” said Kawaʻa.

From two different backgrounds, Kawaʻa, a Native Hawaiian, and Goes, a Brazilian born and raised on Oʻahu, Kawaʻa said “this relationship shows how we really are in Hawaiʻi.”

“Let’s do this – I love you brah,” said Goes in an embrace with Kawaʻa on stage, seconds before their performance.

Out of the gate, the two exchanged harmonies over a light acoustic instrumental. Goes was the first to go solo, bringing a youthful energy to the song, while Kawaʻa brought a graceful presence to the stage. As the two traded lines, they smiled at each other. A captivating note was belted by Kawaʻa at the end of the bridge, and the duet ended in a warm harmony.

The Season 25 coaches praised how the two blended their different styles into a memorable performance.

“You guys are totally opposite,” coach Reba McEntire said. “Kamalei is serene, know where I am. And then [Gabriel is just], ‘Ah, I’m here! And I’m gonna have a good time!'”

While coaches agreed that both Goes and Kawaʻa rose to the occasion, Kawaʻa ultimately earned the vote of Chance the Rapper to advance to the Knockouts.

The Battle Rounds were preceded by Blind Auditions earlier this month, in which Kawaʻa had the choice between Team Reba and Team Chance.

After a welcoming performance on March 4, the product of Ke Kula Kaiapuni ma Maui and the Hawaiian Studies program at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College chose to go with Team Chance, as he said Chance could “pull the soul” out of him and apply that to his music.

Reflecting on rehearsals, Kawaʻa said, “I got a feel of who Chance is as an artist. I got to really feel his vibrations. In Hawaiʻi, everything’s on vibes, and I love his vibe.”

Coming up next in Kawaʻa’s musical journey on “The Voice” is the Knockouts. Artists will be paired against another teammate but this time will select their own songs to perform individually. The coaches will choose the winner, and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach.

New episodes of “The Voice” occur Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC and the next day on Peacock.