Hopaco Maui to close March 29; shelves already mostly bare

Hopaco Office Outlet announced it will close its Kahului store on March 29. PC: Brian Perry

Hopaco Office Outlet will shut down on March 29, according to an announcement on Instagram. For many years, the store selling paper and office supplies has been located at 80 Hāna Highway in Kahului.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our Hopaco Maui retail store will close its doors,” it said. “Mahalo to our customers who have supported us throughout the years!”

On Thursday afternoon, the store shelves were mostly empty, and only a few customers were picking through leftovers from steeply discounted prices offered after the closure was announced.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The store will officially close at 2 p.m. March 29.

Maui Now reached out to Hopaco management Wednesday and Thursday. There has been no response to queries by phone or email.

Hopaco shelves were mostly bare on Thursday. PC: Brian Perry