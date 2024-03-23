Book Trust raises more than $90,000 during fundraising event on Maui



















Book Trust, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Maui residents, hosted an awareness-building and fundraising event to increase book access and ownership for keiki throughout Hawaiʻi. Thanks to the Maui community, the organization’s “Night Circus” event raised more than $90,000 on Feb. 25, 2024, and all funds will support increased book access and ownership for students in Hawaiʻi.

More than 70 members of the Maui community attended the event at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. Mayor Richard Bissen and First Lady Kaʻihi Bissen joined the crowd which included Tim Garcia, a Book Trust Regional Advisory Board Member, Ellyn Mortimer, Book Trust’s Hawaiʻi Development Officer, donors and supporters. The event’s “big top” theme was inspired by the novel, “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern, and attendees enjoyed performances by acrobats, LED light dancers, and a magician.

The event also celebrated Book Trust’s local partners and supporters. Wailuku Elementary School, one of 15 current Book Trust school partners across the islands, received the organization’s inaugural Laulima Award. Principal Nikan Arapoff accepted the award honoring the school’s long-time collaboration.

“Wailuku Elementary is honored by the Book Trust’s Laulima Award,” said Arapoff. “On behalf of our keiki we are grateful for the strengthened partnership Book Trust has provided us, in particular the expansion to serve all of our grade levels. We look forward to all that the future holds as we forge ahead together towards literacy via wonder and a love of learning.” Book Trust has partnered with Wailuku Elementary for 17 years, serving more than 6,500 students. Through the Book Trust program, current Wailuku students have selected nearly 4,000 books to build their personal libraries this school year.

Book Trust also presented the inaugural Lokomaikaʻi Award to Adrienne Schatz and Jill Schatz who founded the organization in 2001 and expanded programming to Hawaiʻi during the organization’s infancy. Through their ongoing support of the program, Book Trust has been honored to work with schools across the islands for nearly 20 years.

“This event was designed to honor our history and pave the way for Book Trust’s bright future in Hawaiʻi,” said Patience Peabody, President and CEO of Book Trust. “More than 7,000 students in Hawaiʻi are currently enrolled in our program, and we want to do more over the coming years. We’re incredibly grateful to the Maui community for their ongoing support.”

If you are interested in learning more about how to support Book Trust in Hawaiʻi — including opportunities to join Tim Garcia and Debbie Ford on the Regional Advisory Board — please contact Ellyn Mortimer, Hawaiʻi Development Officer, [email protected] or 808-276-1526.