Fire at light industrial area near Kīhei wastewater plant causes $220,000 in damage

Kīhei structure fire. (3.23.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

Maui fire crews battled a structure fire in the light industrial area of Kīhei Saturday night near the wastewater plant, fire officials said.

The fire resulted in $120,00 in damage to the structure and $100,000 in damage to its contents, according to department reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze was reported at 8:26 p.m. on March 23, 2024 and was brought under control by 10:12 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 11:44 p.m., fire officials said.

Crews arrived to find a metal warehouse building fully involved with fire. Crews worked to control the fire, protect exposures and confirm that no one was inside.

No injuries were reported and there were no individuals displaced.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 14, Ladder 14, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.