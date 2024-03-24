Hawaiian Music Series features Deason Baybayan, March 28

Deason Baybayan

The public is invited to the March installment of the free, monthly Hawaiian Music Series which will feature a special performance by Deason Baybayan.

The free concert will be held at 6 p.m. on March 28, at Hale Hoʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum in Wailuku. Please bring your own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free parking is available on site.

Deason, a co-founder of the musical group Lahaina Grown, grew up in Lahaina and has been performing live music at various venues on Maui for over 25 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiian Music Series has been an on-going tradition for 16 years and is held on the last Thursday of every month. The concert is coordinated by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development.

The special location in Wailuku is provided by the Maui Historical Society.