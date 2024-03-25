Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp. is developing the 178-unit Hale Pilina project on 4.8 acres off of Pu‘unēnē Avenue (at left) and next to the Kahului Post Office. On Friday, Maui County Council members gave final approval for $10 million from the county’s Affordable Housing Fund to help finance the project. PC: Brian Perry

Maui County Council members gave final approval Friday to amend the county’s fiscal 2024 budget and provide financing from the Affordable Housing Fund for two housing projects in Central Maui.

Ten million dollars from the fund will go toward the 178-unit Hale Pilina project proposed by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp. Located on 4.8 acres at 150 South Pu‘unēnē Avenue, next to the Kahului Post Office, the housing will be for households earning below 60% of Maui County’s adjusted median income. An additional unit will be provided for a resident manager. The units will be affordable for 61 years.

Fourteen million dollars from the fund will help finance Aikanaha Phases I and II. Developer Pacific Development Group has been seeking a $14 million loan from the county as part of $113 million needed to build 212 low-income rental units within the master-planned Waikapū Country Town development.

Bill 35 will also delete $7.5 million that had been set aside from the fund for Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers to purchase and retrofit the Anchor Square property that the Aug. 8 wildfire destroyed on Papalaua Street in Lahaina.

The measure also removes $6 million from the fund for the Kuikahi Village Workforce Housing project, which has not moved forward as planned.

In other Council action, council members approved Bill 59 on first reading. The measure would appropriate $1,081,528 in Federal Disaster Relief Grant Funds to the Department of Housing and Human Concerns to support wildfire recovery for older adults, caregivers and employed caregivers. The funds must be used by Sept. 29.