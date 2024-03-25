Ana Lillis named County Deputy Planning Director

Ana Lillis

Ana Lillis, a former planner in the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division, was named Deputy Director of the County of Maui Department of Planning. Her official start date is April 1.

“Ana’s experience in the Planning Department, as well as her work as a Legislative Analyst, will be valuable as the department begins to review short-term rentals and undertakes other key projects,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We look forward to her contributions at this pivotal time, as the County works toward the goal of providing more housing for residents, including fire survivors.”

A County of Maui employee since March 2017, Lillis started as a Compliance Specialist in the Department of Finance, Real Property Assessment Division.

She worked as a Planner III and Planner IV in the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division of the Planning Department from 2018 to 2019 and was selected as Employee of the Year for the County of Maui Planning Department in 2019.

Since 2019, she has worked as an Executive Assistant at the Maui County Council and as a Legislative Analyst in the Office of Council Services, with assignments supporting the committees on Housing and Land Use, Water and Infrastructure, Affordable Housing and Planning and Sustainable Land Use.

Planning Director Kate Blystone said her background in Long-Range Planning will be complemented by Lillis’ background in Zoning Administration and Enforcement.

“We are happy to have Ana return to the Planning Department in this key leadership position,” Blystone said. “Her background and perspective are exactly what we need right now.”

Lillis has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration/Marketing from the University of Hawaiʻi, West O‘ahu. She has been a Certified Floodplain Manager through the Association of State Floodplain Managers from 2018 to 2023.