Application due March 30 for Japanese Cultural Society of Maui Scholarship

Last year, Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded three student scholarships on May 20, 2023. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui (JCSM) is accepting applications for its annual scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors with a record of involvement in promoting and perpetuating Japanese culture and/or language.

The deadline of March 30, 2024 is closely approaching. Those interested in applying may find the application form and submission instructions at https://jcsmaui.org/scholarship.

JCSM will award $1,000 scholarship/s and one recipient of the Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship Award for an applicant who in addition has shown grit in learning and in the perpetuation of the Japanese language – at $1,500. More awards may be given depending on funding. The deadline to apply for the 2024 Scholarship Program is March 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. No extensions.

Previous awardees

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2023 Winners

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui is honored three outstanding scholarship recipients in 2023:

Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Kaitlin Kitagawa, King Kekaulike High School

Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Jaimee Yokoyama, King Kekaulike High School

Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Taylie Teraoka, H.P. Baldwin High School

2022 Winners

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded two scholarships to outstanding students in 2022.

Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Teisha Nishimitsu, King Kekaulike High School

Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Payten Shimizu, H.P. Baldwin High School

2021 Winners

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded four scholarships to high school students who perpetuated the Japanese culture and language in 2021.

Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship ($1,750): Leilah V. Eusebio, King Kekaulike High School

Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Elise Aquinde, Maui High School

Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Teige-Anna Barcoma Suyat, Maui High School

Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Cassidy Hanano, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Application details

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Visit the application form for full instructions. For questions, contact Scholarship Chair Brian Nagami at [email protected].

Eligibility:

The applicant must be a resident of the island of Maui during the senior year.

The applicant must be a graduate of the class of 2024 from a high school on Maui.

The applicant must complete the Scholarship Program Application Form and submit all the requirements by the deadline.

Criteria:

50 points – ESSAY. Interest, desire and explanation in perpetuating Japanese culture based on the application questions.

30 points – INVOLVEMENT in Japanese culture promotion such as extracurricular events in school or community activities.

10 points – RECOMMENDATION. At least 1 letter of recommendation from a non-relative explaining the applicant’s character and potential.

10 points – FINANCIAL NEED.

Submission:

Applicants may choose between two ways to submit an application:

By email to [email protected], must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 30, 2024 Regular mail to JCSM Scholarship Committee at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului, HI 96733 postmarked by March 30, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Checklist: