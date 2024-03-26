Maui News

Application due March 30 for Japanese Cultural Society of Maui Scholarship

March 26, 2024, 3:14 PM HST
Last year, Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded three student scholarships on May 20, 2023. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui (JCSM) is accepting applications for its annual scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors with a record of involvement in promoting and perpetuating Japanese culture and/or language.

The deadline of March 30, 2024 is closely approaching. Those interested in applying may find the application form and submission instructions at https://jcsmaui.org/scholarship.

JCSM will award $1,000 scholarship/s and one recipient of the Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship Award for an applicant who in addition has shown grit in learning and in the perpetuation of the Japanese language – at $1,500. More awards may be given depending on funding. The deadline to apply for the 2024 Scholarship Program is March 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. No extensions.

Previous awardees

2023 Winners

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui is honored three outstanding scholarship recipients in 2023:

  • Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Kaitlin Kitagawa, King Kekaulike High School
  • Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Jaimee Yokoyama, King Kekaulike High School
  • Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Taylie Teraoka, H.P. Baldwin High School

2022 Winners

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded two scholarships to outstanding students in 2022.

  • Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship ($1,500): Teisha Nishimitsu, King Kekaulike High School
  • Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Payten Shimizu, H.P. Baldwin High School

2021 Winners

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded four scholarships to high school students who perpetuated the Japanese culture and language in 2021.

  • Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship ($1,750): Leilah V. Eusebio, King Kekaulike High School
  • Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Elise Aquinde, Maui High School
  • Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Teige-Anna Barcoma Suyat, Maui High School
  • Japanese Cultural Society scholarship (1,000): Cassidy Hanano, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Application details

Visit the application form for full instructions. For questions, contact Scholarship Chair Brian Nagami at [email protected].

Eligibility:

  • The applicant must be a resident of the island of Maui during the senior year.
  • The applicant must be a graduate of the class of 2024 from a high school on Maui.
  • The applicant must complete the Scholarship Program Application Form and submit all the requirements by the deadline.

Criteria:

  • 50 points – ESSAY. Interest, desire and explanation in perpetuating Japanese culture based on the application questions.
  • 30 points – INVOLVEMENT in Japanese culture promotion such as extracurricular events in school or community activities.
  • 10 points – RECOMMENDATION. At least 1 letter of recommendation from a non-relative explaining the applicant’s character and potential.
  • 10 points – FINANCIAL NEED.

Submission:

Applicants may choose between two ways to submit an application:

  1. By email to [email protected], must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 30, 2024
  2. Regular mail to JCSM Scholarship Committee at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului, HI 96733 postmarked by March 30, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Checklist:

  • Completed and signed Application Form
  • Copy of official High School Transcript or proof of graduation (photo/scan is OK)
  • Applicant Profile Photo (selfie OK)
  • Recommendation letter (signed and dated)
  • (Optional) Supporting photos of no more than five
