Lahaina Strong to host rally for dignified housing, March 30

The Lahaina Strong Hui launched “Fish-In For Dignified Housing” on Nov. 10, 2023 on Kā‘anapali Beach. File PC: Cammy Clark

The Lahaina Strong group is planning a rally for dignified housing on Saturday, March 30, at 4 p.m. in Kāʻanapali. The event continues the call for government leaders to use their executive powers now to achieve dignified housing for fire survivors in West Maui.

A coalition of 40 organizations and businesses have formed the group’s Fishing for Dignified Housing Hui. The group is working to put kama‘āina and local needs first, and prioritizes restoration of land and water in the wake of the 2023 Lahaina wildfire.

The specific focus is to urge Mayor Richard Bissen and Gov. Josh Green to utilize their powers to address the housing crisis in the community. “Our primary demand is for the conversion of units on the Minatoya list and the reclamation of housing inventory,” organizers said in an event announcement.

On several occasions, Gov. Green has suggested a moratorium on short-term rentals in West Maui if he is unable to find enough housing for displaced families. The suggestion to convert units in West Maui to long-term housing for wildfire survivors, first surfaced in December when the governor gave a Feb. 1 timeline for potential enforcement. The following month, that was pushed to March 1.

In early February, the governor reported positive progress being made in the transition of wildfire survivors from hotels to long-term housing, making a moratorium on short-term rentals “not likely.” Several weeks later, during a Feb. 27 news conference on the state’s One ʻOhana Maui Recovery Fund, the governor shared an updated projection of April 1.

In his State of the County Address earlier this month, Mayor Bissen announced his administration is exploring the conversion of the illegal units on the Minatoya list. Mayor Bissen said short-term rental units, now classified as exempt under a ruling known as the Minatoya exemption, will be undergoing a policy and legal review from corporation counsel as the county seeks more options through the island’s existing housing inventory.

Saturday’s march and rally will be held at Kā’anapali Beach in front of Whaler’s Village and the Westin at the • Lahaina Strong “Fishing for Housing” camp.