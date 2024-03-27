Kahului man charged with first degree attempted murder following Wailuku shooting

Nathaniel Cachola. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police charged a man with first degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting reported early Monday morning in Wailuku.

Nathaniel Cachola, 19, of Kahului was charged on Tuesday, March 26, with bail set at $500,000, according to police reports.

Another suspect, a 20-year-old Kahului man that was arrested on suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening, was released pending further investigation, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The charge stems from an incident reported on March 25 at the parking lot of the Wailuku Elementary School Park.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim reported that she and her boyfriend, a 19-year-old man, both known to frequent the Wailuku area, were asleep in their vehicle when they were approached by two known Kahului men, ages 19 and 20.

The suspects reportedly asked the couple for narcotics during the incident, according to police reports. The suspects reportedly returned during which time an argument and scuffle ensued, and police were called.