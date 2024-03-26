Maui police arrest 2 suspects, launch investigation after woman suffers gunshot wound in Wailuku

Maui police made two arrests and launched an investigation after woman suffered a gunshot wound during an encounter at a Wailuku park early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Wailuku Elementary School Park at around 3:12 a.m. on March 25, regarding a terroristic threatening in progress type of case.

Upon arrival, a 21-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. The victim reported that she and her boyfriend, a 19-year-old man, both known to frequent the Wailuku area, were asleep in their vehicle when they were approached by two known Kahului men, ages 19 and 20.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The suspects reportedly asked the couple for narcotics, which the couple stated they did not have, according to police reports. Police say the suspects reportedly left the area and went into the park to consume alcohol before returning to the vehicle and asked for a lighter.

A verbal exchange reportedly ensued before the 20-year-old man brandished a firearm, at which point his 19-year-old companion, took the firearm and attempted to climb into the vehicle, according to police reports.

Police say the 19 year-old victim attempted to wrestle the firearm from the 19-year-old suspect, who allegedly struck him on the top of his head with the weapon and then proceeded to point the firearm at the woman’s head. The 19-year-old suspect then stepped away from the vehicle while firing a shot, which struck the woman, according to police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the two alleged offenders then fled the area on foot.

The woman was transported by medics to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Police did not immediately provide information on where the gunshot wound was located. A spokesperson for the department tells Maui Now that the woman was last listed in stable condition.

At 1:18 p.m., investigators located the 19-year-old suspect at his Kahului residence and placed him under arrest at 1:33 p.m. on suspicion of first degree attempted murder. At 8 p.m., the 20-year-old man turned himself in at the Wailuku Police Station without incident, where he was arrested on suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Both suspects remained in police custody at last report with charges pending.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.