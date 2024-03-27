Maui Department of Liquor Control to accept license renewal applications starting April 1

The Count of Maui Department of Liquor Control will begin accepting license renewal applications starting Monday, April 1, 2024. Applications may be submitted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s office located at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului, 110 Ala‘ihi Street, Room 212.

According to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 281-53, all applications for renewal of liquor license must be signed by an authorized signer and must be notarized.

The application for renewal of liquor license and all required documents must be mailed in or dropped off at the Department of Liquor Control and must be received and accepted by the Department no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The department recommends that all licensees submit their renewal applications as soon as possible; this will allow time for applicants to resolve any issues before the filing deadline.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants must use the current Application for Renewal of Liquor License form as revised in 2024, available online at www.mauicounty.gov/liquor. Prior versions of the renewal form will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the Department of Liquor Control by calling 808-243-7772 or sending an email to [email protected].