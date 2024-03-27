Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 04:02 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 10:03 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:12 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:37 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trades will create rough and choppy surf along east facing shores which will continue into next week. The current fading small northwest (310 degree) swell has dropped below seasonal averages this afternoon. A small medium period reinforcement swell from the north- northwest (330 degree) is expected late tonight into Thursday keeping surf elevated across north and west facing shores. A series of small medium to long period northwest swells are expected through early next week. Mainly background surf will continue for south facing shores through the weekend with some long period energy arriving early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.