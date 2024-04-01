Lahaina Strong rally and march draws 300 in call for dignified housing for fire survivors in West Maui







































An estimated 300 community members and supporters gathered Saturday in Kāʻanapali for a rally and march hosted by the Lahaina Strong Fishing for Dignified Housing Hui.

The march was in response to Gov. Green’s latest housing plan, and follows Mayor Richard Bissen’s announcement that Minatoya units that are classified as exempt will undergo a policy and legal review.

Lahaina Strong organizers Paʻele Kiakona, Jordan Ruidas, and Courtney Lazo, among other speakers at the rally, voiced concerns regarding the situation surrounding short-term vacation rentals and their presence in West Maui.

The event was held to urge Mayor Bissen and Gov. Green to take immediate executive action to provide dignified housing for fire survivors in West Maui. Organizers say this reclamation of housing inventory would directly address the pressing need for homes and remedy the housing crisis in the community with 3,000 people still living in the hotels.

“Dignified housing in West Maui is crucial, especially for fire survivors who are grappling with the aftermath of the devastating Aug. 8 fire. Ensuring access to housing within the community rather than in other parts of the island not only provides a sense of security and stability, but also would promote healing and recovery for those affected. By addressing the housing needs in West Maui, we can begin to rebuild lives in the wake of the fire,” organizers said.