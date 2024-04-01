Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 4-6 4-6 5-7 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:25 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium-period northwest (310 deg) swell will linger through Tuesday. A developing fetch of north winds to the north and northwest of the islands will generate a moderate (~6 feet) short- to medium- period (10-12 seconds) north (340-010 deg) swell that will build in Tuesday and peak Wednesday before diminishing. North and west facing shores will see a boost in surf with these swells, though heights will remain below advisory levels. With the onset of strong trade winds, rough and choppy wind waves are expected to increase through the week, peaking Wednesday through Friday. It is likely that east facing shores will exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria during the second half of the week. South facing shores will remain tiny through the week. A fetch associated with an anomalously strong low pressure in the distant southeast Pacific may send a small, medium-period south-southeast (190-200 deg) swell to Hawaii waters by the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.