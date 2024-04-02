Mana O Maui accepting applications for 2024 Teen Camp scholarship program 

Photo Credit / Rachael Zimmerman for Maui Surfer Girls

Mana O Maui is now accepting scholarship applications from girls between the ages of 13-17 to attend an upcoming Teen Surf Camp, hosted by Maui Surfer Girls, June 5-15, 2024. Mana O Maui is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2023 to provide empowerment programs through Hawaiian cultural education, adventure education, surf therapy and the healing arts.

The scholarship is open to teens who are in need of financial aid to attend the overnight camp (regular tuition is $4,500). Priority will be given to teens that were impacted by last August’s fires. The deadline to apply is April 22 and recipients will be notified by May, 2024. Interested teens can apply online at: https://manaomaui.org/events-and-opportunities/msg-teen-scholarship-2024

Donations are also being accepted through the website https://manaomaui.org with the goal to fund two or three full scholarships to the camp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Surfer Girls’ teen summer camp is dedicated to empowering teenage girls through Maui’s water sports, unique camp programming and strong mentorship program. Beyond the daily surf lessons, activities may include Hawaiian cultural activities such as lei making or hula, snorkeling and hiking. Teens from all around the country attend the camp, and the scholarship program makes it possible for teens to join the program, who might not be able to attend otherwise.

The 2024 Maui Surfer Girls Teen Camp is offering a longer program than has been offered in the past. The 11 day/10 night program allows more time for campers to learn and advance their surf skills with seven days of surfing, experience more of Maui during three full adventure days, and spend more time bonding with their peers and the camp’s supportive team of staff and mentors.

The camps include surf lessons each morning, with a professional, all-female surf coaching team, a service-learning project, and an evening ‘counsel’ session. The camp scholarship includes all meals and activities. There are a limited number of regular paid spaces available, with discounts available for alumni campers and Hawaiʻi residents.