Hirono announces $15.9 million for Honolulu Community Action Program

The Honolulu Community Action Program will receive $15,933,000 in federal funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services to support the organization’s Head Start and Early Head Start Programs, US Sen. Mazie Hirono announced.

“Early childhood programs like Head Start provide safe and inclusive learning environments for children, helping to support our keiki and their families,” Sen. Hirono said. “From developing the Hawaiʻi Pre-Plus Program as lieutenant governor, to sponsoring the Child Care for Working Families Act in Congress — expanding access to early childhood education programs has long been a priority of mine. As we continue working to increase access to high-quality, affordable early childhood programs, this federal funding will help HCAP expand their services across our islands and set our keiki up for success.”

Honolulu Community Action Program Head Start Executive Director Robert Piper thanked Hirono and the rest of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation for their support.

“It is HCAP’s kuleana to provide wraparound support services to O‘ahu’s working families,” Piper said. “The support from Hawaiʻi’s leaders helps make it possible for our agency to provide important support services such as Head Start early learning and job development services to the community.”

HCAP offers a Head Start preschool program for children ages 3-5 and the Early Head Start program for infants, toddlers, and pregnant women. Founded in 1965, Head Start programs deliver early learning, health, and family well-being services to qualifying children and their families. Head Start has become the largest early childhood program in Hawaiʻi, serving over 1,500 children and their families every year.

As lieutenant governor, Hirono led the development of the Hawaiʻi Pre-Plus Program. It expanded access to high-quality, affordable early childhood education programs for 3- and 4-year-olds from families at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Today, there are 14 Pre-Plus sites statewide.