Kīhei Aquatic Center 50 Meter Pool to close Thursday afternoon for MIL water polo matches

April 3, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
The Kīhei Aquatic Center 50 Meter Pool will close at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, for Maui Interscholastic League water polo matches. The Training Pool at the facility will remain open for recreational swimming until 4 p.m.

The facility will reopen on Friday, April 5, during its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifeguard training that had been scheduled Thursday morning has been canceled.

For more information, call 808-270-7394. Daily updates of pool hours are available at 808-270-8208.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

