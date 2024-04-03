Nāpili structure fire results in one person displaced, $205K in damage

Nāpili structure fire. (4.3.24) PC: Maui Fire Department.

One person was displaced following a structure fire on Papaua Place in Nāpili on Tuesday night. The fire was reported at 11:12 p.m. on April 2, at a two-story garage/ʻohana unit.

Department officials say one individual was treated for breathing difficulties at the scene and was released.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second story of the structure. Crews extended hose lines to attack the fire and protect neighboring structures, according to department reports.

The fire was brought under control at 12:23 a.m., and extinguished at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

Responding units included: Engine 11, Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The cause of fire is under investigation. Fire officials say the blaze resulted in $180,000 in damage to the structure and $25,000 in damage to its contents.

