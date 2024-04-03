Nine Hawaiʻi Jersey Mike’s franchises raise more than $76K for Special Olympics

Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro (c) celebrates Jersey Mike’s 14th Annual Day of Giving on March 27, 2024, in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ where it all began. He is joined by the Jersey Mike’s team as well as Bunny Flanders (kneeling right) and Leah DelPiano (standing, left) from local New Jersey charity partner, The Valerie Fund. Photo by Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country rallied to raise over $25 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company’s 14th Annual Month of Giving in March.

In the state of Hawaiʻi, $76,644 was raised for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. This included funds raised by Jersey Mike’s franchises in Wailuku (Maui Lani Shopping Center) and Kahului (Pu‘unēnē Shopping Center) last month.

Nationwide, Jersey Mike’s locations accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company’s Day of Giving on March 27, when more than 2,700 restaurants donated 100% of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“It’s incredibly heart-warming to see our customers rally to support their local charities by showing up to buy subs,” said Caroline Jones, senior vice president of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro. “Day of Giving is our busiest day, and we look forward to it all year. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners for making a difference.”

This fundraising total exceeded the $21 million raised during its 2023 campaign.

With this year’s donation, Jersey Mike’s has surpassed the $100 million mark, raising $113 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.