Maui robotics teams compete in Japan Cup; next stop, World Championship in Dallas
Pukalani Elementary and Kalama Intermediate’s robotics teams competed and took top honors in the Japan Cup where teams competed March 23 in the VEX IQ Full Volume Challenge at Showa Women’s University in Tokyo. They competed and worked with teams from Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand and Hawaiʻi.
All three of Maui teams (Pukalani STEM Imagineers 10704A & 10704B, and Kalama Robotics 43110A) battled their way into the finals of the competition. Kalama Robotics clinched the Excellence Award, Teamwork Champion and Skills Champion titles, showcasing their remarkable skills and teamwork throughout the event.
Pukalani took home the Inspire Award for showing the judges a high level of integrity and good sportsmanship.
The robotics teams from both schools travel next to Dallas, Texas, to compete May 1-3 in the VEX IQ World Championship.