Maui robotics teams compete in Japan Cup; next stop, World Championship in Dallas

Wearing black T-shirts, Kalama Intermediate School robotics team members (back middle) Abby Tamayose (left) and Nevin Wehner work alongside students from Hong Kong during the recent Japan Cup. Courtesy photo

Pukalani Elementary and Kalama Intermediate’s robotics teams competed and took top honors in the Japan Cup where teams competed March 23 in the VEX IQ Full Volume Challenge at Showa Women’s University in Tokyo. They competed and worked with teams from Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand and Hawaiʻi.

Kalama Robotics team members Sierra Kosaka, (from left) Nevin Wehner and Abby Tamayose show their treasure trove of awards from the Japan Cup. Courtesy photo

All three of Maui teams (Pukalani STEM Imagineers 10704A & 10704B, and Kalama Robotics 43110A) battled their way into the finals of the competition. Kalama Robotics clinched the Excellence Award, Teamwork Champion and Skills Champion titles, showcasing their remarkable skills and teamwork throughout the event.

Pukalani Elementary School students Zoey Matanane, (from left) Mateo Leong, Makana Ramos, Christine Ho, Sofia Leong, Lindsay Kosaka and Eva Wehner celebrate a successful robotics competition at the Japan Cup. Courtesy photo

Pukalani took home the Inspire Award for showing the judges a high level of integrity and good sportsmanship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The robotics teams from both schools travel next to Dallas, Texas, to compete May 1-3 in the VEX IQ World Championship.

Kalama and Pukalani students submit to an inspection during recent Japan Cup competition. Courtesy photo