Maui’s median home price rose to $1,303,692 in March of 2024, up 9.5% from 2023 when the median was $1,191,000. The data was included in the latest data released by the REALTORS® Association of Maui (RAM).
The housing market experienced notable increases in single-family home sales with 75 homes sold last month, up 1.4% from the same time in 2023.
Condominium sales experienced a decline of 23.77% in comparison, alongside a substantial rise in median price to $1,300,000, marking a 62.9% increase, according to RAM.
The analysis was conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
Single Family Home Resales
Condominium Resales
*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.
The number of new listings for single-family homes increased by almost 20% compared to the previous year, while new listings for condos rose by 46.5%, according to RAM data. Additionally, the median days on the market for both single-family homes and condominiums was 106 days.
“The Maui real estate market continues to display resilience,” said RAM President Steve Baker. “The ongoing increase in median prices for both single-family homes and condominiums indicates a sustained demand, fostering a favorable environment for both buyers and sellers.”
More information on what’s happening in the housing market is available online: https://www.ramaui.com/.