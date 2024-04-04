PC: Realtors Association of Maui

Maui’s median home price rose to $1,303,692 in March of 2024, up 9.5% from 2023 when the median was $1,191,000. The data was included in the latest data released by the REALTORS® Association of Maui (RAM).

The housing market experienced notable increases in single-family home sales with 75 homes sold last month, up 1.4% from the same time in 2023.

Condominium sales experienced a decline of 23.77% in comparison, alongside a substantial rise in median price to $1,300,000, marking a 62.9% increase, according to RAM.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The analysis was conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.

Single Family Home Resales

Condominium Resales

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

The number of new listings for single-family homes increased by almost 20% compared to the previous year, while new listings for condos rose by 46.5%, according to RAM data. Additionally, the median days on the market for both single-family homes and condominiums was 106 days.

“The Maui real estate market continues to display resilience,” said RAM President Steve Baker. “The ongoing increase in median prices for both single-family homes and condominiums indicates a sustained demand, fostering a favorable environment for both buyers and sellers.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on what’s happening in the housing market is available online: https://www.ramaui.com/.