Maui County products showcased at FoodEx trade event in Tokyo

Fifteen Maui County businesses and one from Moloka‘i showcased their unique flavors and products to a global audience during FoodEx 2024 in Tokyo. PC: Maui Food Technology Center

Fifteen Maui companies and one from Moloka‘i exhibited their products at the renowned 49th International Food and Beverage Exhibition 2024. More than two dozen other companies from Hawai‘i also took part in the FoodEx event, held from March 5-8 at the Tokyo Big Sight in the Tokyo International Exhibition Center.

FoodEx is considered Asia’s premier food and beverage trade show.

With attendance of approximately 76,000 qualified buyers, FoodEx featured more than 3,000 booths from 70-plus countries, making it a global platform for culinary innovation and commerce.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism sponsored the Hawai‘i Pavilion at FoodEx, a popular stop for buyers at the show.

The Maui Food Technology Center in partnership with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development facilitated the Maui companies’ appearance at FoodEx. Participants could opt for display-only or both display and sampling formats, with the center offering comprehensive services to streamline the exhibition process, including logistics, setup, staffing, translation services and dismantling. The Office of Economic Development’s support also enabled Maui companies to participate affordably.

DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Pavilion at FoodEx 2024, a popular stop for buyers each year, showcased 40 Hawai‘i companies, including 16 from Maui County. PC: Maui Food Technology Center

The showcased products from Maui Nui encompassed a rich tapestry of flavors reflecting the island’s culinary diversity and creativity. From cookies to gourmet sea salts, freeze-dried candies to specialty wines, these local offerings captivated the discerning palates of FoodEx attendees on a global scale, according to an announcement.

The Maui companies that participated in FoodEx 2024 were:

Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz – Cookies

– Cookies Elle’s Island Marinade – Island style marinade

– Island style marinade HI Freeze Treats – Freeze-dried candies and ice cream

– Freeze-dried candies and ice cream Kahele Maui – Maui Cocktail Kits

– Maui Cocktail Kits Manu Munchies – Cookies and brookies

– Cookies and brookies Maui Brewing Company – Maui-brewed beers

– Maui-brewed beers Maui Chili Chili Oil – Szechuan style chili oil

– Szechuan style chili oil Maui Fruit Jewels – Cookies, fruit pastes and purees

– Cookies, fruit pastes and purees Maui Upcountry Jams and Jellies – Mustards and jams

– Mustards and jams Maui Wine – Specialty wine

– Specialty wine Origin Coffee Roasters – Specialty Hawaii coffee

– Specialty Hawaii coffee Roselani Ice Cream – Roselani premium ice cream

– Roselani premium ice cream Sparky’s Food Company – Hurricane Sauce

– Hurricane Sauce The ‘Aina Brands – Hawaii coffee capsules, Pacific Gold Sauce

– Hawaii coffee capsules, Pacific Gold Sauce Vitalitea Hawaii – Kombucha and Nitro brews

The Molokaʻi company that participated was Hawaii Kai Corp. – Gourmet Sea Salts.

Display of Maui County company products in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Pavilion at FoodEx 2024. PC: Maui Food Technology Center

Maui Food and Technology Center interim Board President Nina Tanabe said: “Participating in major events like FoodEx is crucial for food manufacturers as it provides local companies with the invaluable opportunity to test their products and gain critical insights from industry professionals and potential buyers worldwide. Whether it’s refining flavors, adjusting packaging or understanding market preferences, these interactions are instrumental in shaping product development strategies and fostering business growth.”

For more information about Maui Food Technology Center and its initiatives, visit www.MauiFoodTechnology.org.