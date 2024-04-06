Maui County products showcased at FoodEx trade event in Tokyo
Fifteen Maui companies and one from Moloka‘i exhibited their products at the renowned 49th International Food and Beverage Exhibition 2024. More than two dozen other companies from Hawai‘i also took part in the FoodEx event, held from March 5-8 at the Tokyo Big Sight in the Tokyo International Exhibition Center.
FoodEx is considered Asia’s premier food and beverage trade show.
With attendance of approximately 76,000 qualified buyers, FoodEx featured more than 3,000 booths from 70-plus countries, making it a global platform for culinary innovation and commerce.
The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism sponsored the Hawai‘i Pavilion at FoodEx, a popular stop for buyers at the show.
The Maui Food Technology Center in partnership with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development facilitated the Maui companies’ appearance at FoodEx. Participants could opt for display-only or both display and sampling formats, with the center offering comprehensive services to streamline the exhibition process, including logistics, setup, staffing, translation services and dismantling. The Office of Economic Development’s support also enabled Maui companies to participate affordably.
The showcased products from Maui Nui encompassed a rich tapestry of flavors reflecting the island’s culinary diversity and creativity. From cookies to gourmet sea salts, freeze-dried candies to specialty wines, these local offerings captivated the discerning palates of FoodEx attendees on a global scale, according to an announcement.
The Maui companies that participated in FoodEx 2024 were:
- Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz – Cookies
- Elle’s Island Marinade – Island style marinade
- HI Freeze Treats – Freeze-dried candies and ice cream
- Kahele Maui – Maui Cocktail Kits
- Manu Munchies – Cookies and brookies
- Maui Brewing Company – Maui-brewed beers
- Maui Chili Chili Oil – Szechuan style chili oil
- Maui Fruit Jewels – Cookies, fruit pastes and purees
- Maui Upcountry Jams and Jellies – Mustards and jams
- Maui Wine – Specialty wine
- Origin Coffee Roasters – Specialty Hawaii coffee
- Roselani Ice Cream – Roselani premium ice cream
- Sparky’s Food Company – Hurricane Sauce
- The ‘Aina Brands – Hawaii coffee capsules, Pacific Gold Sauce
- Vitalitea Hawaii – Kombucha and Nitro brews
The Molokaʻi company that participated was Hawaii Kai Corp. – Gourmet Sea Salts.
Maui Food and Technology Center interim Board President Nina Tanabe said: “Participating in major events like FoodEx is crucial for food manufacturers as it provides local companies with the invaluable opportunity to test their products and gain critical insights from industry professionals and potential buyers worldwide. Whether it’s refining flavors, adjusting packaging or understanding market preferences, these interactions are instrumental in shaping product development strategies and fostering business growth.”
For more information about Maui Food Technology Center and its initiatives, visit www.MauiFoodTechnology.org.