Seabury Hall to host ‘A Pop Celebration,’ Spring Music Ensembles Concert

Seabury Hall is presenting a spring music ensembles concert on April 12. Adult tickets are $10; kupuna, $7; students, $5; and keiki under 4, free. PC: Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall is presenting “A Pop Celebration,” a Spring Music Ensembles Concert featuring music students of Seabury Hall on April 12.

Concert attendees can expect to be treated tot he sounds of pop, Motown and classic songs throughout history. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, located on the school’s Olinda campus.

Adult tickets are $10; kupuna, $7; students, $5; and keiki under 4, free. Tickets can be purchased at www.seaburyhall.org/arts.

The concert will feature performances by Seabury Hall’s instrumental groups, including the Maunalei Music Ensemble and Contemporary Music Ensemble, and a select few solo performers. The concert will offer diverse music, from jazz and pop to classical favorites, with a twist.

“More than only a recital of the songs we’ve learned, this concert experience will be a glimpse into the music education classroom and the life lessons that come from immersing oneself in art,” said Peter Della Croce, the director of instrumental ensembles.

Eighth-grader Jack Brodzinski added: “After playing solo piano for over eight years, being part of the ensemble is like starting over as a musician with new knowledge.”

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving grades 5-12 students in Makawao. Established in 1964, Seabury Hall focuses on providing exceptional educational opportunities to students across Maui. It was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education and is proud to be a Malone Family Foundation School.

For more information, visit seaburyhall.org.