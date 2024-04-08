Seabury Hall presents ‘Radio Rewind Live: A Pops choral concert’

Seabury Hall’s choral ensembles will perform ‘greatest hits’ in “Radio Rewind Live,” starting at 7 p.m. April 20 at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center at the school in Makawao. Courtesy photo from Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall’s choral ensembles are inviting popular music lovers to experience a “journey through the timeless tunes of the past” during an April 20 performance of “Radio Rewind Live: A pops choral concert.” The event starts at 7 p.m. at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center at the private school in Makawao.

Directed by Molly Schad, the “Radio Rewind” concert promises “an evening of nostalgia, entertainment and sheer musical brilliance,” according to an announcement.

The ensembles will perform the greatest hits spanning decades, from the iconic sounds of the 1960s to contemporary chart-toppers. “Whether you’re a fan of classic melodies or modern anthems, Radio Rewind Live promises something for everyone,” the event announcement says.

“The Seabury Hall choirs performed a spring pops concert last year, and afterwards we knew we had started a new tradition,” Schad said. “The students embrace the opportunity to help choose music, choreograph numbers and add their own style to songs they love.”

Tickets are cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $7 for students, with children under 4 admitted free of charge. For reservations and more information, visit www.seaburyhall.org/arts.

Seabury Hall Chorus. PC: Seabury Hall.