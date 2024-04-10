Krank Cycles Maui to donate over 100 bicycles to displaced residents in Lahaina















A newly opened bicycle shop in Lahaina is giving away over 100 bicycles to Maui residents who have been displaced by wildfires. Two events will be held to distribute the bicycles on a first-come, first-served basis, Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27 at Krank Cycles’ Lahaina location.

This announcement comes days after Krank Cycles Maui opened its new storefront in Lahaina–where the giving event will be held–at 142 Kupuohi St., Unit F3, in Lahaina at the Emerald Plaza Center. In addition to bike distribution, Krank Cycles will be providing repairs during the event.

“Bicycles for Maui Wildfire Relief” is a collaboration of Maui Bicycle League and Krank Cycles Maui. The giving program was created to aid those impacted by the wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023.

“We kindly ask those who have previously received bikes during our Maui bicycle missions to refrain from obtaining another, allowing others in need to benefit,” said Aaron “Moose” Reichert, spokesperson for Krank Cycles.

To streamline the distribution process, interested individuals are encouraged to fill out the form on its website at www.krankmaui.com, under tabs “Online Bike Shop” and “Bicycles for Maui Wildfire Relief”.

Priority will be given to those who have completed the online form.

The details of the events are as follows: