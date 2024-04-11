Lahaina homeowners impacted by 2023 August wildfire encouraged to attend county homeowners meeting April 16 

Kai Pali Place off of Front Street at Puʻunoa Estates in Lahaina. (March 2024)

Lahaina homeowners impacted by the 2023 August wildfire are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Office of Recovery Homeowners Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Lahaina Civic Center.

Officials will discuss homeowner topics related to infrastructure, rebuilding, permitting and insurance. A separate meeting for commercial properties will be scheduled and announced in the near future.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. It will also be broadcast live on Akakū Maui Community Media on Channel 53 and re-broadcast on Channel 54.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information on debris cleanup and other recovery efforts, and to sign up to receive text and email notifications, visit www.mauirecovers.org.