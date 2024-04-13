Cyclists gear up for 17-mile ‘Tour De Haʻikū’ on April 27

Maui Cyclists. PC: Maui Bicycling League

This Earth Month, to celebrate their favorite sustainable mode of transportation, the Maui Bicycling League (MBL) has organized a 17-mile “Haʻikū Ride Around” on Saturday, April 27.

The casual ride around Haʻikū begins at Haʻikū Marketplace (810 Haʻikū Rd) and takes cyclists up and down the West and East Kuiaha, Kokomo, Kauhikoa, and Kaupakalua roads. MBL is calling members and non-members to gather at 8:30 a.m. for a 8:45 a.m. briefing and 9 a.m. departure time.

Maui Bicycling League says the ride is best suited for intermediate and advanced cyclists who can maintain average speeds of 12 to 14 mph. Riders should expect a total elevation gain of approximately 2,000 feet with a max grade of 7.3%.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

E-bikers are welcome and expected to follow the league’s e-bike safety and etiquette expectations.

Like most of their monthly events, registration is required at MauiBike.org/Events.

Route and elevation gain info for Haiku Ride Around. Map Courtesy: RideWithGPS.

Access the route using RideWithGPS.

Other upcoming events with Maui Bicycling League

Helping to give away 100 bikes, volunteering and bike requests

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Bicycling League is looking for volunteers to help give away more than 100 bikes to Maui residents who have been displaced by the wildfires. Volunteers are needed to test the used bikes and ensure they are in good working order, and to help distribute them to residents.

Date : Saturday April 20 & April 27 (if bikes remain after the April 20 event)

: Saturday April 20 & April 27 (if bikes remain after the April 20 event) Time: Arrive at 8:30 a.m., event begins at 9 a.m.

Arrive at 8:30 a.m., event begins at 9 a.m. Location: Krank Cycles, 142 Kupuohi St., Unit F3, Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, 96761

Those interesting in volunteering may email [email protected] with their contact information (email and phone), availability, and any relevant bike mechanic skills.

For anyone impacted by the Lahaina wildfires who is interested in a used bicycle, please fill out this form to help streamline the distribution process.

Annual Maui Memorial Ride

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui will be hosting a Memorial Ride as part of the global Ride of Silence movement, which takes place in hundreds of locations every year to honor cyclists who have been hit or killed while riding on public roadways.

The date is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 25 and will involve two distance options to accommodate riders of all levels, both departing from Kalama Park in Kīhei.

Hale’iwa Metric Century

On Sunday, April 28, Hawaiʻi Bicycling League (HBL) is inviting cyclists to ride along Oʻahu’s beautiful North Shore with hundreds of other cyclists. As a chapter of HBL, all active Maui Bicycling League members get at least $20 discount off registration fees.

To accommodate riders of all skill and comfort levels, there will be two distance options: