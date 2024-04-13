Man sentenced to 20 years for first degree sex assault of minor on Maui

A Wailuku man was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Thursday for first degree sexual assault against a minor under the age of 14. The sentence was handed down in Wailuku’s Second Circuit Court by Judge Peter Cahill.

A jury found Brandon Gonzaga guilty of the Class A felony offense on June 28, 2023. Court records show the offenses occurred between April 2018 and May 2018, and previous news coverage in The Maui News indicated the female victim was 12 years of age or younger at the time.

The state had brought more than 20 counts against the defendant, with the court declaring a mistrial on three items, and the jury returning not-guilty verdicts on all other counts but one. Gonzaga had pleaded not guilty.

“They did ultimately find him guilty of the sex assault in the first degree. We’re satisfied. The jury did their job, and considering everything, got a correct verdict of at least one guilty,” said Deputy Prosecutor J.W. Hupp.

Hupp called the minor “incredibly brave” for testifying at trial and speaking at the sentencing hearing. “The defendant had a lot of supporters, but she stood her ground… She stood up and said this is what he had done to me, and the jury agreed and found him guilty.”

According to prior reports, Gonzaga had no prior criminal history. He does have the opportunity for parole, but eligibility will be determined by the parole board at a later date.

As part of the sentencing, Gonzaga must pay a $100 Internet Crimes Against Children fee, $200 in restitution to the Crime Victim Compensation Commission and a $305 Crime Victim Compensation fee.

